Trump renews personal attacks on television hosts

Trump tweeted again on Saturday about the hosts

CATHERINE LUCEY, Associated Press Published: Updated:
In this Nov. 29, 2016 file photo Mika Brzezinski waits for an elevator in the lobby at Trump Tower, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2016, in New York. President Donald Trump has used a series of tweets to go after Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough, who've criticized Trump on their MSNBC show "Morning Joe." (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) — President Donald Trump is continuing his personal attacks on the anchors of “Morning Joe.”

The president lashed out at Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski on Twitter Saturday.

From his New Jersey golf club, Trump said: “Crazy Joe Scarborough and dumb as a rock Mika are not bad people, but their low rated show is dominated by their NBC bosses.”

Trump drew wide condemnation earlier this week for his tweets calling Brzezinski “crazy” and saying she was “bleeding badly from a face-lift” when he saw them at his Florida estate.

The MSNBC personalities said Trump was lying about their December encounter and questioned his “unhealthy obsession” with their program.

Trump also said that Greta Van Susteren lost her nightly show on MSNBC because she “refused to go along w/ ‘Trump hate!’”

