Think “safety first” if you plan to be out on the river this holiday weekend

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Some people will spend their long holiday weekend in a boat out on the Connecticut River. 22News went to Brunelle’s Marina in South Hadley to found out if boating enthusiasts are getting ready for the long weekend ahead.

Car after car pulled up early Saturday morning, with their boats in tow, at Brunelle’s Marina in South Hadley, for the start of the long July 4th weekend. Boaters spent the morning putting their boats into the river and taking covers off their boats or jet skis.

Luke Brunelle told 22News this weekend is looking like a great one to be out on the river. Brunelle told 22News, “The river is looking great, the channel markers are all in, the water temperature is coming up, we got sunshine, all is good.” Luke Brunelle also told 22News, in stormy weather, do your best to get off the water and take shelter.

22News caught up with one boater who has the word “freedom” painted on the side of her boat, a perfect name for the July 4th weekend. She has been coming to Brunelle’s Marina every 4th of July for 20 years. Jenn Bartosz, from Granby, told 22News, “Just being with friends and our river family and just having a good time, enjoying the water and enjoying our friends.”

Brunelle’s Marina can expect a few hundred boaters to come through this July 4th holiday weekend.

With a lot of boat traffic out on the river this weekend, make sure you are putting safety first. Know the channels of the river and keep the phone down. According to The National Highway Traffic Safety Commission, “sending or reading a text takes your eyes off the road, or waterways, for five seconds.”