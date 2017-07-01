Springfield fireworks just days away

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Fourth of July is just a few days away, and for many people in western Massachusetts, that means celebrating at the Star Spangled Springfield Fireworks at Riverfront Park.

Kimberley Rodriguez described her ideal evening at the annual Spirit of Springfield event, saying, “Relax in the grass, throw down a towel, sit down, watch the fireworks.”

The Spirit of Springfield will start setting up for the fireworks Monday night, shutting down Memorial Bridge at 11:00pm to prepare for the Independence Day display.

This year, more than 100,000 people are expected to gather for the annual fireworks display, but with warm weather and time off from work, some residents said it’s hard to resist leaving town for the holiday weekend.

Chris Kalisz told 22News, “I would say more people probably leave. Beach bound, I would be as well, but like I said I have to work. I would be at the beach enjoying the fireworks at the beach, but I’m sure there will still be a good turnout.”

The Spirit of Springfield has been presenting the fireworks display for over 20 years. This year, the 215th Army Band will offer a free concert before the fireworks in Riverfront Park to kick off Star Spangled Springfield.

Rodriguez told 22News that people travel to Springfield from across the state just to see it. She said, “I feel a lot of people travel to see the fireworks here, it’s really famous here.”

After more than two decades of dazzling fireworks displays, one Westfield resident told 22News that Star Spangled Springfield is well worth traveling to see. Tony said, “I’ve seen other fireworks all over the state and out of state, but Springfield does a good job, it really does. It’s worth coming to see. It does do a good draw for Springfield.”