Road work suspended, free coffee offered for July 4 drivers

BOSTON (AP) — Travelers who plan to drive into Massachusetts during the Fourth of July weekend may get a little break from the traffic.

To keep traffic flowing, all scheduled roadway construction work has been suspended for the weekend.

Motorists also will be able to get free coffee at the 18 Massachusetts Department of Transportation Service plazas in the state from 10 p.m. Tuesday through 5 a.m. Wednesday. The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority will offer free service after 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, the Fourth of July holiday.

MassDOT says travelers should plan ahead using real-time travel tools and public transportation when possible.

