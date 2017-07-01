RMV changes hours of operations across state

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Registry of Motor Vehicles will change its hours of operation at service centers across the state on Monday, July 3.

MassDOT said this time change comes after the registry analyzed data on the key time frames customers use for their business at RMV service centers.

The registry found out that the majority of their customers conduct their business from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The new hours will give a more consistent delivery of service and enhanced support for customers visiting service centers.

The new hours with its location are below:

General Hours

RMV General Business Hours will change to Monday through Friday, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

RMV Suspension Hearings

Registry Suspension Hearings will be available for customers from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., at RMV Service Centers in Boston, Braintree, Fall River, Lawrence, Springfield, Wilmington, and Worcester.

The RMV Pittsfield Service Center will conduct Suspension Hearings on Wednesdays only, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The RMV South Yarmouth Service Center will conduct Suspension Hearings on Mondays and Tuesdays only, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Road Tests

Road Tests will be scheduled from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Exceptions:

The RMV Service Centers in Attleboro, Martha’s Vineyard and North Adams will be open weekdays from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.; and will be closed daily from noon to 1:00 p.m.

Please note: The Attleboro RMV Service Center’s new mid-day closure is a change from current operating hours.

The RMV Service Centers in Natick and Nantucket will be open weekdays from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.; and will be closed daily from noon to 1:00 p.m.

The Haverhill Service Center will continue to be open weekdays from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.