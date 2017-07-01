Plan ahead before driving during busy 4th of July weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – This is predicted to be a historic Independence Day weekend for travel, with more than 1 million more people traveling than this time last year, most by car.

According to AAA, more than 42 million drivers will be on the roads this weekend, so MassDOT is advising drivers to plan ahead to avoid delays.

Low gas prices are making it a good year to travel by car this Forth of July holiday. We haven’t seen prices this low at the pumps on Forth of July, since 2005.

AAA’s predicting 44.2 million Americans will be traveling more than 50 miles over the long holiday weekend, which could mean traffic backups. MassDOT recommends drivers leave during off peak hours, to avoid crowded roads.

One Connecticut driver returning from Canada, said his ride on I-91 south was smooth ride. Alvin Miller of Bloomfield Connecticut told 22News, “Well its been very nice. It was raining like heck coming onto to 91, but its been very good up till Springfield, but further down in Connecticut, you don’t want to hear what I have to say.”

MassDOT suspended the re-construction of the mass pike exits, and on the elevated portion of I-91 through Springfield.

AAA estimates more than 338,000 motorists will experience flat tires, lockouts and dead batteries over the four day holiday.

