Personal firework use illegal in Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The 4th of July is a popular time for fireworks across the country, but setting them off here in Massachusetts could cost you.

Fireworks are illegal in Massachusetts. Residents who choose not to leave it up to the professionals could end up paying fines up $100.

Bonnie Clark of Chicopee told 22News, “I’ve heard them already. I just think if they were legal, people would be a little more responsible about where they are going to do it and things like that, instead of their backyard where there’s so many trees.”

In downtown Springfield, you may have seen an advertisement for Phantom Fireworks, a firework store just over the state line in New Hampshire. Some residents believe, if they’re not legal in Massachusetts, you shouldn’t be able to advertise them in state either.

Juan Rodriguez of Chicopee said, “You see the billboard, illegal fireworks, and then you see Phantom. That doesn’t make any sense. If we’re not allowed to use them, they shouldn’t be advertising here in the state.”

Fireworks are illegal to bring back into Massachusetts, even if they’re purchased legally in other states.

Sparklers are also illegal here in Massachusetts. Firefighters warn they can burn as high as 1800 degrees, and can cause clothing and hair to catch fire, causing severe burns.