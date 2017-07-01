Northampton receives pay-by-plate parking kiosks

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Northampton’s parking kiosks received a major upgrade.

For years, you could only pay to park with coins, and park for a maximum of two hours. Now, the city has launched its pay-by-plate system. At the kiosk, you type in your license plate number and can pay with either coins or a credit card.

Northampton resident Matthew Bartlett told 22News, he’s happy with the change, because the new system also eliminates the need for parkers to walk back to their car. “I think it was a good idea altogether. It makes it easier, you don’t have to go back and forth to your car with a ticket to put on the dashboard.”

The system will eventually allow parkers to pay with their smartphones. That upgrade will roll-out later this summer.