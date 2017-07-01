Little Rock Police: Several injured after nightclub shooting

By Published: Updated:

LITLLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Little Rock Police say they are investigating a shooting at an Arkansas nightclub that left at least 17 people injured.

Police say via Twitter that the shooting early Saturday morning at the Power Lounge appears to have happened following a dispute at a concert. They say all 17 shooting victims are alive and one victim who was previously listed in critical condition is now stable

Police say they do not “believe this incident was an active shooter or terror related incident.”

No further information was immediately available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s