Light fixtures recalled due to laceration, burn hazards

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Light fixtures sold exclusively at Home Depot stores are being recalled because the shades can detach and fall, posing both laceration and burn hazards.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recall affects about 64,200 3-Light and 4-Light Comotti Vanity Fixtures from Design Solutions International’s Home Decorators Collection.

The company has received 108 reports of the shades falling, including one that resulted in a laceration to the head and a burn to the arm and another report of a laceration to the leg, the CPSC said.

The recalled lights were sold at Home Depot stores nationwide and online from Dec. 2014 through March 2017 for between $95 and $110.

Consumers should stop using the lights and contact Design Solutions International to receive free replacement light shades and install instructions. The company can be reached at 800-388-6141 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET or by email at customersupport@dsilighting.com.

Visit Design Solutions International’s website for more details.