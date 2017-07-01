Kitchen fire closed McDonald’s in Springfield

North End McDonald's closed because of fryolator fire

Published:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – You could say, “they’re definitely not loving it.”

A kitchen fire closed the McDonald’s in Springfield’s North End Saturday night.

Springfield Fire Spokesman Dennis Leger told 22News the grease caught fire in the fryolator just after 6:30 pm Saturday.

Leger said employees tried to put the fire out and successfully kept it from spreading until firefighters got there and quickly put it out.

No one was hurt.

Main Street was closed for awhile at Morgan Street because the fire department had to lay a fire hose across the street.

Leger said the McDonald’s at 2392 Main Street will be closed until they complete the cleanup and repairs.

