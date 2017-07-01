Holyoke Medical Center holds cookout in celebration of new ER

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The people of Holyoke can’t wait for the day the expanded Holyoke Medical Center emergency department opens.

In anticipation of the soon to open expanded emergency department, Holyoke Medical Center held a cookout for anyone who wanted to check out what the new emergency rooms will look like.

It was an emotional experience for a former medical staff member, Alisha Janik. “I worked here for more than ten years, and I used to work in the ER sometimes and to have this new ER opened for the community, is just great,” said Janik.

Unpleasant memories of the old emergency room are part of the reason Holyoke Medical Center overhauled and expanded those facilities.

Dick Coleman of Holyoke told 22News, “At the other place, many times, there was a long line. Just to know that the residents of the city have something to fall on if something happens is great. I had a stroke, it’s great here,” said Coleman.

Saturday’s community celebration follows just two weeks after the ribbon cutting.

Saturday’s open house impressed visitors, some of whom have yet to need the services provided by the emergency department.

Samuel Janik of Holyoke told 22News, “This is a great place, I’m so glad Holyoke is expanding, especially the hospital right here. It really means a lot that the patients will be able to come in and be cared for greatly.”

In addition to dozens of treatment areas, the ER when completed, will also provide an area for general surgery and even a weight management program.