Forest Park to host “Army Field Band” concert

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The stage is set for Sunday’s historic military band concert at Springfield’s Forest park. A Springfield parks department crew installed the stage on Saturday.

The U.S. Army Field band will perform a free concert at the Walker stadium flag pole at 3:00 Sunday afternoon.

Springfield parks, buildings and recreation facilities executive director Patrick Sullivan told 22News, this will be an exceptional holiday weekend event for the entire region, “The U.S. Army field band travels the country to share their music and their talents with the whole United States. They contact mayor Domenic Sarno 8 weeks ago and indicated they were in New England. They only do this every four years, and they wanted to come to Springfield, Massachusetts.”

Mayor Domenic Sarno told 22News he and his family will be at Forest Park for Sunday’s “Army Field Band” concert and Independence Day weekend salute.