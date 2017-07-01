Fiscal year begins without approved state budget

The new fiscal year stared Saturday

By Published:
Photo: Thinkstock

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The state’s fiscal year has ended without an agreement on a budget for 2018.

The House and Senate have approved separate versions of an approximately $40.3 billion budget, but a six-member conference committee has yet to resolve differences between the two plans.

The new fiscal year stared Saturday. Governor Baker filed a $5.2 billion stopgap budget to keep state government operating for several weeks, if necessary.

Complicating the situation is a shortfall in state tax revenue, which could create a large gap between spending and revenue.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s