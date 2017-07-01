Fiscal year begins without approved state budget

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The state’s fiscal year has ended without an agreement on a budget for 2018.

The House and Senate have approved separate versions of an approximately $40.3 billion budget, but a six-member conference committee has yet to resolve differences between the two plans.

The new fiscal year stared Saturday. Governor Baker filed a $5.2 billion stopgap budget to keep state government operating for several weeks, if necessary.

Complicating the situation is a shortfall in state tax revenue, which could create a large gap between spending and revenue.