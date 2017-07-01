DA: Man suspected of stabbing wife found dead

BROCKTON, Mass. (AP) — Authorities in Massachusetts say a man suspected of stabbing and critically injuring his wife has been found dead.

Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz’s office says police found the woman suffering from multiple stab wounds in Brockton on Friday night. She was taken to the hospital where she remains in critical but stable condition.

Authorities say witnesses told police the woman indicated her husband, Antonio Goncalves, had stabbed her.

Police conducted a search of the area. Cruz’s office says they found the 47-year-old Goncalves hanging from a tree in nearby woods early Saturday. He was declared dead at the scene. Authorities say police located a weapon “consistent with injuries” the woman had suffered.

The medical examiner’s office will determine the manner and cause of death.

Authorities are investigating.

