Be safe this holiday with these grilling tips

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Many us will be firing up the grill for the Fourth of July.

Before you throw on those hotdogs and hamburgers, there may be a few things you want to check out such as, if your propane tank is safe enough to use and is your grill properly cleaned.

It’s the Fourth of July weekend and what better way to celebrate America’s birthday, than to fire up the grill. But first, make sure your grill is safe enough to use.

Tyler Egerton of Rocky’s Ace Hardware in Agawam told 22News, “Make sure you’re checking your regulators often, especially because insects and things like that can get in. The hose can be old. Make sure you’re checking the inside of your grill as well.”

By law, when a propane tank reaches 12-years of age, it can no longer be filled. So make sure your tank is up to date.

Joel Barlar of the Agawam Fire Department told 22News, the most common types of fires they come across, at this time of the year, are grease fires. “Grease will drip from the food to the bottom pan and that will catch on fire. Those are the most common that we see,” said Barlar.

Keep grills at least 10-feet away from buildings and never leave a burning grill unattended.

When you’re finished grilling, don’t forget to turn off the burners, and close the propane cylinder.