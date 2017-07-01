Adele shares devastation at canceling weekend London shows

LONDON (AP) — Grammy award winner Adele canceled two sold-out weekend shows at London’s Wembley Stadium, telling fans early Saturday that her vocal cords were damaged and that she was advised by a doctor not to perform.

In a statement to her fans on social media, Adele said she considered going ahead with her Saturday night performance but didn’t think she would have been able to make it through the show and didn’t want to “crumble” on stage.

“I’m so desperate to do them that I’ve even considered miming, just to be in front of you and be with you,” she wrote. “But I’ve never done it and I cannot in a million years do that to you. It wouldn’t be the real me up there.”

The announcement came at the end of a 15-month tour throughout Europe, the United State, Australia and New Zealand. The pop superstar said that touring never suited her well, and had hinted earlier that her current tour for the album “25” would be her last.

The 29-year-old British singer included a signed, handwritten note in the program for her Wednesday night show at Wembley saying, “I don’t know if I’ll ever tour again and so I want my last time to be at home.”

The “Hello” tour would have included a total of 123 performances had Adele gone ahead with the two shows this weekend. She performed at Wembley on Wednesday and Thursday nights.

“To not complete this milestone in my career is something I’m struggling to get my head around and I wish that I wasn’t having to write this,” she wrote. “It’s something I’m really struggling to come to terms with. It’s as if my whole career has been building up to these four shows.”

Adele said refunds will be available, if the shows can’t be rescheduled.

“I’m sorry, I’m devastated,” she said. “I’m sorry. I love you. I’m so sorry. Please forgive me x.”

