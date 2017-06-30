Williams College president to step down at end of year

Adam Falk said he will leave his post December 31st

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. (AP) — The president of Williams College says he is stepping down to lead a philanthropic nonprofit group in New York.

Adam Falk said he will leave his post Dec. 31 to become president of the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation. He has been president of the prestigious liberal-arts college since 2010.

Falk said he’s proud of what the school has accomplished and that his years there “have been among the most gratifying of my career.”

The chairman of the college’s Board of Trustees, Michael Eisenson, said Falk has made Williams accessible for more students and has recruited top scholars as faculty.

Falk is a physicist by training and was previously dean of arts and sciences at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore.

The college will organize a search committee to find a replacement.

