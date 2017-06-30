Westfield, Southwick and Granville events this weekend

(The Westfield News)

WESTFIELD – Fireworks for Freedom & Parades

In Westfield, many events are happening, including fireworks, live music and parades.

Westfield’s Fireworks for Freedom event will be happening Saturday, July 1, starting at 6:30 p.m., at South Middle School on West Silver Street. In the event of rain or other inclement weather, the event will be rescheduled to the following day, Sunday July 2nd.

It is important to remind everyone that no pets, no smoking, no alcohol and no bikes are allowed on the field at South Middle School during the event.

Also around the fireworks Cory and the Knightsmen – celebrating 50 years – will be headlining the event at 7:00 p.m. The Knightsmen Band will perform a selection of Americana songs to celebrate the Fourth of July, as well as tunes from the 50’s, 60’s, 70’s, and some Neil Diamond classics.

Vendors will include Moolicious, Angelo’s Fried Dough, Sub King, Ed’s French Fries, Kettle Korner, face painting, among others, according to information released from the city of Westfield.

Parking for the event is available in all city lots, including South Middle School, city hall and the YMCA on Court Street, the senior center on Noble Street, Baystate Noble Hospital and Abner Gibbs School on West Silver Street, as well as limited space at Amelia Park, among other areas. Handicapped parking will be available at South Middle School, Westfield Boys and Girls Club on West Silver Street and Amelia Park Children’s Museum on South Broad Street.

In addition, a new service this year will be a police-monitored pick-up and drop-off location intended for young adults, located at the Firtion Adams Funeral Home on Broad Street. Police will be at that location and will also assist with crossing the road. This will occur from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., and then again from 9:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Two parades will be happening on Tuesday July 4 in Westfield.

The first one is the 61st annual Hampton Ponds Association July 4th parade. It will begin at 10 a.m. at the Hampton Ponds plaza on North Road. From there, it will travel west to the Hampton Ponds Association Hall at the corner of North Road and Old Stage Road.

“I am honored to be named the parade marshal for the Hampton Ponds Parade,” said Mayor Brian Sullivan. “I have marched every year that I can remember and I enjoy it immensely because it is a way for this community within the community to celebrate the Ponds and our country.”

Sullivan noted that from veterans marching to children riding their horses, as well as farmers showing off their tractors, the parade is all about fun and patriotism.

“They are a very proud community and it is a special time for citizens to line Route 202 and acknowledge what they have and what they appreciate.”

Pat Haber, a longtime volunteer and member of the Hampton Ponds Association, echoed those sentiments.

“The parade is a community event,” she said, noting that highlights will include floats, the Springfield Kiltie Band, vintage cars and tractors, and much more.

State Sen. Donald Humason, Jr. and State Rep. John Velis will salute our veterans and active military during remarks at the conclusion of the parade. Nelson “Ray” Dionne is serving as parade chairman.

“The parade is a Norman Rockwell type of event,” said Rick Epstein, who is also working behind the scenes.

A second parade will be happening in the Wyben area, starting at 6 p.m., at the corner North Road and Montgomery Road. The parade will march to the Wyben Gardens and return to its starting location. This year’s theme is “What Wyben means to me,” according to parade facilitator Bob Allen.

Before the parade begins in the early evening, an annual singles vs. married softball game begins at 9 a.m. at the little ball field on West Road – weather permitting. Also, a potluck luncheon at noon at the old schoolhouse on Montgomery Road includes hamburgers and hot dogs and attendees are asked to bring “sides” to accompany the grilled offerings.

“The entire section of Westfield known as Wyben has great pride in their community and they show it off during the Fourth of July celebration,” said Sullivan, adding he too will be attending the parade. “Families decorate their homes, children spruce up their bikes and dress their dogs and horses in red, white and blue. It is an all-day celebration of pride and patriotism.”

Tim and Sue Crane of Meadowbrook Antiques on Montgomery Road were chosen as this year’s parade marshals.

“Right from their 2014 arrival in Wyben they have been very supportive of our community and church, which we all appreciate,” said Allen. “Folks like Tim and Sue help keep ‘community’ in our community.”

Allen has been a resident since 1981 in Wyben and also relishes the memories he carries growing up and visiting his grandparents in town.

“On the Fourth of July, we always visited our grandparents in Wyben to be with family and to see the parade,” he said.

SOUTHWICK – Boat Parade

For Southwick, there are no fireworks scheduled this weekend but there is the Boat Parade, which will take place Saturday, July 1.

The Citizens Restoring Congamond will host the decorated boat parade. Boats will begin to collect off of Babb’s Beach, according to an email from Jerry Crane, and a short ceremony will commence at 6 p.m. as the boats begin their routes. The parade will honor lake residents who have served in the military and have died while in service or after. In addition, the themes for the boats will be red, white and blue.

GRANVILLE – Parade

In Granville, no fireworks were listed on their website, but a parade is scheduled to occur on July 4.

According to the town’s website, those who want to participate can join in lining up at the town barn, beginning at 9:30 a.m. The parade will then begin at 10 a.m., and will travel to the town green, where awards and a speaker will occur, according to the website.