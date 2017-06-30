Westfield Police arrest one after altercation ended at McDonald’s

WESTFIELD, Mass. (The Westfield News) – Westfield Police arrested one individual after an alleged transaction between two parties went awry.

On Wednesday evening around 8:40pm Westfield Police arrested Derek A. Alamed, 28, of Westfield, after he was said to have allegedly brandished a pellet gun following a transaction of a “product,” according to Westfield Police Capt. Micheal McCabe.

McCabe said that Alamed and another person had agreed to exchange a product, which McCabe would not specify, at a location. The reported buyer of the product, who McCabe said was in another vehicle that was being operated by another person, allegedly took the product from Alamed and the driver of the vehicle fled.

According to McCabe, Alamed allegedly brandished a pellet gun and reportedly gave chase to the vehicle in his own.

The vehicle that the alleged buyer was in drove at a high rate of speed from the scene and reportedly clipped another vehicle on East Mountain Road, McCabe said. He said that the vehicles then made their way down Katharine Street, with the vehicle that the alleged buyer was in allegedly striking an additional parked car along the way.

McCabe said that the two parties somehow made their way to McDonald’s on North Elm Street, which is were police were summoned.

Police arrested Alamed and charged him with assault with a dangerous weapon and operating a motor vehicle with a license suspended.