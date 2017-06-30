West Springfield officers involved in shootout return to duty

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Three West Springfield police officers are back to work, and another is dealing with an injury after an officer involved shooting incident in April.

The police officers have been on paid leave since then.

That’s when Jeremy Hollins was accused of trying to run over the officers in his car, then charged at them on foot.

More than a dozen shots were fired.

West Springfield Police Chief Campuriciani told 22News the officers returned to duty this week.

District Attorney Anthony Gulluni told 22News his investigation into the officer’s actions is not yet complete.