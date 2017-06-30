Weather Alert Day: Isolated strong to severe thunderstorms possible

(WWLP) – It’s a 22News Weather Alert Day due to the chance for isolated strong or severe thunderstorms Friday afternoon into the evening.

TIMING:

5:00 a.m.- Noon: A stray shower or rumble of thunder is possible.

3:00 – 7:00 p.m.: Showers and storms move into the Berkshires, eventually becoming widespread into the valley

Isolated strong or severe thunderstorms are possible, but widespread severe weather is not expected, which means not everyone will be experiencing a stronger storm.

The main concerns with the possible storms are the chance for gusty winds, hail, and heavy downpours.

Strong storm chances come to an end by the early evening hours.