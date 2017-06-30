U.S. Coast Guard rescues child and adult after drifting out to sea

No injuries were reported

By Published:
(U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class LaNola Stone)

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Two people were rescued by a Coast Guard crew from Station Cape Cop Canal on Friday, after drifting out to sea while kayaking near Sandwich Beach.

The United States Coast Guard said in a news release that the mother of a 12-year-old boy called police from shore at 6 p.m. to report the incident.

The crew arrived shortly after the call and located the two drifting kayakers, who were about 400 yards from shore.

Crew members pulled the boy and his adult relative out of the water and brought them back to the station.

Emergency medical services evaluated them.

No injuries were reported.

