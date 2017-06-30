Tips for traveling with medication

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – If your traveling this weekend, it’s important you don’t forget your medicine!

Dr. Ira Helfand from Family Care Medical Center told 22News, whether traveling by plane or car, always keep your medications on you. If you are flying, he said you should never put your pills in your checked luggage.

That’s because if you lose your luggage, you also lose your medication.

Dr. Helfand also said, keep prescriptions in their originals bottles.

“You should be sure that you take your medicine in their original containers, so there isn’t any question, especially if you take something that’s which is a controlled substance. It’s important that you have the proof that this is your medication,” said Dr. Helfand

If your medicine needs to be kept at cool temperatures, Dr. Helfand recommends you take a cooler, to help keep it from going bad. Hot temperatures can spoil certain medications.