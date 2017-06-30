The CW Schedule at San Diego Comic-Con 2017

SAN DIEGO, Cali (WBTVG) – Some of your favorite CW shows are scheduled to appear at one of the biggest Comic Cons out there, in San Diego.

Series stars participating in all the Comic-Con action are fan favorites and new additions including “Arrow’s” Stephen Amell; “Black Lightning’s” Cress Williams and China Anne McClain; “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow’s” Brandon Routh, Victor Garber and Caity Lotz; “The Flash’s” Grant Gustin; “The 100’s” Eliza Taylor; “iZOMBIE’s” Rose McIver; “The Originals’” Joseph Morgan; “Riverdale’s” KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes and Cole Sprouse; and “Supergirl’s” Melissa Benoist and Chris Wood — to name just a few — who will join producers to deliver the ultimate experience for fans, with screenings, panel sessions, free autograph signings and media appearances.

The world-premiere pilot of the midseason show “Black Lightning” is schedule to screen at this year’s event.

Not going to San Diego Comic-Con? You can still see all the latest going on through each show’s Twitter page. Expect to see new videos, casts, and storylines of the new seasons during this year’s Comic-Con.

Series Schedule

Please Note: Series stars and creative teams scheduled to attend are subject to change.

Friday, July 21st 11:15 a.m.–12:15 p.m. – “iZOMBIE” Special Video Presentation and Q&A

Everyone’s favorite Zom-Com-Rom-Dram is back! After the heart-stopping events of the “iZOMBIE” season finale, the secret is out: The public is no longer in the dark about the existence of zombies. With Seattle now under zombie control at the hands of Fillmore Graves, Ravi’s search for a cure and vaccine for zombie-ism is now more dire than ever. Be among the first to get the scoop on what’s in store for Liv and the gang in season four. Join us for a special video presentation followed by a Q&A with series stars Rose McIver, Malcolm Goodwin, Rahul Kohli, Robert Buckley, David Anders and Aly Michalka, as well as executive producers Rob Thomas and Diane Ruggiero-Wright (“Veronica Mars”). “iZOMBIE” returns midseason with all-new episodes on The CW. Ballroom 20

Friday, July 21st 12:30–1:30 p.m. – “The 100” Special Video Presentation and Q&A

Following the surprising events of the season finale, join “The 100” as the critically acclaimed series returns to San Diego for its annual appearance at Comic-Con. More than six years have passed since Praimfaya ravaged the planet, and killed most of the human race. As Clarke waits to hear from the group on the Ark, or in the bunker, a new mystery drops from the sky. Who is in the arriving ship, and are they friends or enemies? One thing is certain, Clarke is now the Grounder! Be among the first to find out what’s in store for season five. Join us for a special video presentation followed by a Q&A with series stars Eliza Taylor, Bob Morley, Marie Avgeropoulos, Lindsey Morgan, Christopher Larkin, Richard Harmon and executive producer Jason Rothenberg. “The 100” returns midseason with all-new episodes on The CW. Ballroom 20

‪Saturday, July 22nd 11:00–11:45 p.m. – “Riverdale” Special Video Presentation and Q&A

Following the shocking first season finale, don’t miss “Riverdale” when it returns to San Diego for its second appearance at Comic-Con! Join Archie and the gang as they dive into the secrets that continue to loom over what once looked like a quiet, sleepy town. The circumstances surrounding Fred’s shooting kick off the mystery of season two. Based on the characters from Archie Comics and produced by Berlanti Productions (“The Flash,” “Supergirl,” “Blindspot,” “Arrow,” “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow”) in association with Warner Bros. Television, this one-hour drama is a bold, subversive take on the surreality of small-town life. Join us for a special video presentation followed by a Q&A with series stars KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Madelaine Petsch, Ashleigh Murray, Casey Cott, Haley Law, Asha Bromfield and producers Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Sarah Schechter and Jon Goldwater. “Riverdale’s” season two premiere airs Wednesday, October 11, at 9/8c on The CW Springfield. Ballroom 20

‬Saturday, July 22nd ‪12:00–1:00 p.m. “The Originals” Special Video Presentation and Q&A

“The Originals” returns for a fifth season with more supernatural intrigue, romance and bloodshed in The Big Easy. Join executive producer Julie Plec and series stars Joseph Morgan, Daniel Gillies, Phoebe Tonkin, Charles Michael Davis, Yusuf Gatewood and Riley Voelkel for a special video presentation followed by a Q&A. “The Originals” will air midseason on The CW. Indigo Ballroom

Saturday, July 22nd 3:30–4:10 p.m. “Supergirl” Special Video Presentation and Q&A

Ridding National City of Queen Rhea and her Daxamite army was a major win for Supergirl, but one that came at a significant cost, as Kara was forced to sacrifice her budding relationship with Mon-El. When season three returns with all-new supercharged adventures this fall on The CW, Kara and team will come up against a new threat in the form of DC Worldkiller, Reign. Want to know more about Reign and what she has in store for the Girl of Steel? Join the series’ cast and creative team for a special video presentation, followed by a Q&A where they’ll discuss this hot topic and more! “Supergirl’s” third season will debut Monday, October 9, at 8/7c on The CW. Ballroom 20

Saturday, July 22nd 4:10–4:50 p.m. “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” Special Video Presentation and Q&A

After crash landing the Waverider in a version of 2017 Los Angeles where dinosaurs roam the streets and the skyline is adorned with London’s iconic Big Ben clock tower, the Legends were quick to realize that “we broke time.” Last year, the loveable band of misfit heroes traveled throughout the timeline fixing a series of Aberrations. This year, they’ll be turning the crazy up to 11, as a wave of Anachronisms turns History on its head, leaving the Legends responsible for piecing it back together. What is an Anachronism you ask? For the answer to that, and many other questions, join cast members Victor Garber, Brandon Routh, Dominic Purcell, Caity Lotz, Franz Drameh, Nick Zano, Maisie Richardson-Sellers and producers at their annual Comic-Con panel. “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow’s” season premiere airs Tuesday, October 10, at 9/8c on The CW. Ballroom 20

Saturday July 22nd 4:50–5:10 p.m. “Black Lightning” Special Video Presentation and Q&A

“Black Lightning” makes its Comic-Con debut! Jefferson Pierce (Cress Williams) is a man wrestling with a secret. As the father of two daughters and principal of a charter high school that also serves as a safe haven for young people in a neighborhood overrun by gang violence, he is a hero to his community. Nine years ago, Pierce was a hero of a different sort. Gifted with the superhuman power to harness and control electricity, he used those powers to keep his hometown streets safe as the masked vigilante Black Lightning. However, after too many nights with his life on the line, and seeing the effects of the damage and loss that his alter ego was inflicting on his family, he left his Super Hero days behind and settled into being a principal and a dad. Choosing to help his city without using his superpowers, he watched his daughters Anissa (Nafessa Williams) and Jennifer (China Anne McClain) grow into strong young women, even though his marriage to their mother, Lynn (Christine Adams), suffered. Almost a decade later, Pierce’s crime-fighting days are long behind him…or so he thought. But with crime and corruption spreading like wildfire, and those he cares about in the crosshairs of the menacing local gang The One Hundred, Black Lightning returns — to save not only his family, but also the soul of his community. Join series stars Cress Williams (“Hart of Dixie,” “Friday Night Lights”), Nafessa Williams (“Twin Peaks”), China Anne McClain (“House of Payne”) and Christine Adams (“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”), along with executive producers Salim Akil & Mara Brock Akil (“Being Mary Jane,” “The Game,” “Jumping the Broom,” “Girlfriends”) for an exclusive sneak peek at the upcoming series along with an electrifying Q&A session. Based on the characters from DC. “Black Lightning” premieres midseason on The CW. Ballroom 20

Saturday July 22nd 5:10–5:50 p.m. “The Flash” Special Video Presentation and Q&A

Running up against an evil time remnant version of yourself is something no one should ever have to do, but that’s exactly what faced Barry Allen (aka The Flash) as he fought to save the life of fiancée Iris West from the God of Speed known as Savitar. Barry’s victory was short-lived, however, as an unbalanced Speed Force began to wreak havoc on Central City, forcing Barry to sacrifice himself for the greater good. With The Fastest Man Alive now trapped inside an extra-dimensional energy, and unknown dangers lurking in the shadows, it will be up to Team Flash to free Barry from his own personal Hell. Join cast members Grant Gustin, Jesse L. Martin, Tom Cavanagh, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Carlos Valdes, Keiynan Lonsdale and producers of The CW’s highest-rated series at their annual Comic-Con panel, and be among the first to find out where things will pick up when season four returns this fall. “The Flash” season four premiere airs Tuesday, October 10, at 8/7c on The CW. Ballroom 20

Saturday July 22nd 5:50–6:30 p.m. “Arrow” Special Video Presentation and Q&A

With the future of the team left hanging in the balance, “Arrow” gave new definition to the phrase “blowing up the show.” The emotional showdown between Oliver Queen and Adrian Chase was the perfect conclusion to a stellar fifth season of The CW’s gritty DC Super Hero series. Now, the focus shifts to uncovering the fate of each and every member of Team Arrow. Could anyone have possibly survived an island-wide explosion, or has the book closed on them, as it has on Oliver’s five-year flashback story? Returning to San Diego Comic-Con for a sixth consecutive year, cast members Stephen Amell, David Ramsey, Willa Holland, Emily Bett Rickards, Paul Blackthorne, Katie Cassidy, Echo Kellum, Juliana Harkavy, Rick Gonzalez and producers will be on-hand for an eye-opening conversation about the upcoming season. “Arrow’s” season six premiere moves to its new night on Thursday, October 12, at 9/8c on The CW. Ballroom 20

Sunday, July 23rd 10:30 –11:30 a.m. “Supernatural” Special Video Presentation and Q&A

Join the series’ stars and executive producers in Hall H to answer questions about the shocking events in last season’s intense two-part finale, as well as what’s in store for lucky season 13 of this exciting series! Fans will also be treated to an exclusive video presentation featuring series highlights of your favorite guys from Kansas, and maybe a surprise or two! The 13th season of “Supernatural” will return to Thursdays on October 12 in its new 8/7c time period on The CW. Hall H