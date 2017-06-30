Teen birthrates hit record low in U.S.

NEW YORK (CNN) – Teen birthrates are falling across the United States, according to a new report from the National Center for Health Statistics, which receives records of registered births in the U.S.

Researchers found that the rate of teenage births was at a record low in 2016, 20.3 births for every thousand women between the ages of 15 and 19.

The rate fell by nine percent over the previous year and continues a long-term trend.

Teen birth rates have fallen 51-percent since 2007 and they’ve fallen 67-percent since 1991, the last time teen birthrates peaked.

According to the report, there were just over 200-thousand babies born to teenage mothers last year.

That number has fallen by more than half since 2007. Experts say the decline can be chalked up to birth control, they say teenagers today report better access to and use of contraception.