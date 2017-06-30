Technology evolving too quickly in the workplace?

(NBC News) Education is no longer a one time event. Rapidly evolving technology is changing the way companies operate, and employees are struggling to keep up.

“I don’t think we’re ever going to live in a world again where something you learned 10 years ago is still going to be as relevant”, says Flatiron School Dean, Avi Flombaum.

Flatiron school is part of a growing sector of online and in-person technology education that aims to close the skills gap through short-term, tech-focused training.

The school’s new approach to education could help workers crack the code and close skills gap.

