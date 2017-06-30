Suspect stole more than $250 in merchandise from Easthampton store

If you recognize the suspect, call Easthampton police

By Published:
easthampton theft suspect composite
Image Courtesy: Easthampton Police Department

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Easthampton police have released surveillance images in hopes of catching a theft suspect.

The department posted on their official Facebook page that the suspect stole more than $250 in merchandise from a local retail store on Friday morning.

Additional information about the crime was not immediately released. 22News has left a message with Easthampton police for more information.

If you recognize the suspect, call Easthampton Police Officer Rick Rogalski at (413) 527-1212 extension 1039.

