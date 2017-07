EPHESIS, Turkey (CNN) – An orchestra performance in Turkey featured a surprise guest

A dog wandered on stage during a performance by the Vienna Chamber Orchestra. It happened at the 31st international Izmir Festival in Ephesus.

The unexpected guest prompted laughter and applause from the audience. He eventually took a seat near the first-chair violinist.

Turkish pianist Fazil called it “the cutest moment in classical music.”

It just goes to show music lovers come in all shapes and sizes.