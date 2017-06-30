Storm damage reports throughout western Massachusetts

Published:

(WWLP) – Severe thunderstorms are moving through western Massachusetts Friday. Here is a look at some damage in our area, reported by trained weather spotters or over amateur radio:

  • 4:52 P.M. Great Barrington: Tree down blocking road on North Plain Road near North Plain Farm
  • 5:12 P.M. Stockbridge: Tree down on Route 183, 1/4 mile north of housatonic railway
  • 5:12 P.M. Pittsfield: Tree down blocking the road, Cherry at Willow Street
  • 5:20 P.M. Florida: Tree down blocking Route 2.

If you can safely send photos or videos of storm damage, please send them to reportit@wwlp.com

