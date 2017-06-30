Springfield celebrates Fourth of July with exciting events

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The upcoming Fourth of July weekend in Springfield promises spectacular fireworks and stirring concerts by two of the nation’s premier military bands.

The U.S. Army field band will command attention 3 o’clock Sunday afternoon at Forest park. Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno hopes thousands will attend the concert at the Walker field flagpole.

“I’ll be here with my family and friends, it’s free of charge this Sunday July 2,” Mayor Sarno said.

“The U.S army field ban travels the country to share their music and their talents with the whole United States,” Patrick Sullivan, Executive Director of Springfield Parks, Buildings and Recreational Management said. “They contacted Mayor Sarno 8 weeks ago and indicated they were in New England, they only do this every four years, and they wanted to come to Springfield, Massachusetts.”

Sunday’s Forest park Military band concert begins the holiday weekend highlighted Tuesday night with the spirit of Springfield fireworks extravaganza at Riverfront Park.

They’ll be launched, as they are every year, from the Memorial Bridge which will be closed Monday night.

I-91 through downtown will remain open, and State Police will make sure traffic keeps moving on the highway.

Spirit of Springfield Executive Director Judy Matt said there will be another military band performing at the Riverfront prior to the Grucci fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

“We’re thrilled to have the 215th army band and Sy you may know this is the second oldest band in the country, 40 members, spectacular, we have a flyover at 7:05 p.m.,” Matt said.

Several Western Massachusetts communities will celebrate Independence Day with aerial displays over the coming days.