Police pursue through 6 towns for breaking and entering suspect

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A Hartford man is in custody after leading police on a pursuit from Bernardston to Northampton.

State police said 57-year-old Louis Mims was driving a red 2000 Ford Taurus around 12 p.m. Friday, with Connecticut license plates that was a vehicle of interest in several breaking and entering crimes in Bernardston.

The suspect lead police on a pursuit from Bernardston, to Greenfield, to Deerfield, into Whately, Hatfield and then Northampton. A helicopter from the State Police Air Wing responded to provide overflight support and monitoring.

The suspect’s vehicle crashed into two other vehicles, a 2013 GMC Savana van occupied by a Hatfield couple and a 2015 Nissan Rougue sport utility car driven by a Holyoke woman.

The vehicles had minor damages and no occupant injuries were reported.

The suspect was turned over to Bernardston police to be booked.

No troopers or police officers suffered any injuries either.