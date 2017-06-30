Overpacking for holiday travel can be costly

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Historically low summer-time gas prices, means more people will be traveling to their destinations by car. But overloading your car is never a good idea, and it could cost you.

It’s called “impeding” and if you’re stopped by a state trooper, and he thinks your view is impeded, he could write you a ticket.

Unsecured loads, flapping around, and anything without a cover, could end up as road debris and get you a $200 ticket.

State Trooper Brian Gonzalez told 22News anything blocking your view, like luggage and other items, can cost you $40.

It’s both dangerous and avoidable.

Sadnra Marsian from AAA told 22News, “Road debris contributed to over 20,000 accidents and 500 deaths and 39,000 injuries. That alone is enough to make people sort of take pause and make sure their items are secured.”

Road debris is anything that falls from your car or truck. If you’re carrying cargo, make sure your load is securely tied down with rope or bungee cords. Check your load before driving away, and make frequent stops to make sure everything is secure.

AAA recommends regular maintenance checks, to make sure your car is in good condition, and doesn’t create any of its own road debris.