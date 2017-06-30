No bail for woman accused of killing elderly neighbor

DEDHAM, Mass. (AP) — A neighbor accused of killing an 81-year-old woman found dead in her suburban Boston apartment has been ordered held without bail.

Tammie Galloway was arraigned in Dedham District Court on Friday in the killing of Laura Shifrina. Galloway is charged with murder and larceny of a motor vehicle. Not-guilty pleas were entered on her behalf.

A prosecutor said Galloway attacked Shifrina and stole her car, wallet, cellphone and jewelry.

Shifrina was found by her daughter on May 31 in her unit at the Needham public housing complex, where she had lived for 15 years. Prosecutors said an autopsy found that Shifrina had cuts to her neck, including one that severed her jugular vein. Her car was missing.

Galloway’s attorney did not immediately return a call seeking comment.

