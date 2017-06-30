Nevada’s time to toke arrives

(KSNV) Nevada is already buzzing ahead of Saturday’s legalization of recreational marijuana use.

Local dispensaries are busy packing, sorting, and stocking up, all in preparation for midnight on July 1 when the Silver State turns green.

“We have extended hours, extended our production levels, and increased our security measures,” said Andrew Jolley with the Nevada Dispensary Association.

Redwood Cultivation says it’s been delivering extra product for the last week just to make sure each dispensary is fully stocked.

“The stores have been really ramping up their purchases in anticipation for supplying for the next five to six weeks,” said Paul Schloss, the CEO of Redwood Cultivation.

While recreational distribution hangs in the balance, the industry said it is ready for big crowds and potential lines come the first, but it is not worried about running out of pot.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2tupiwr