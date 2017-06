CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – Do you feel like you can never find the perfect foundation color to match your complexion, or need to cover up a tattoo for an event? Lana Ivanov and Natalia Ventura-Baum from Advanced Laser and Aesthetics introduced us to Motives Custom Blend liquid and powder foundation. For more information or to book an appointment call (413) 737-7300 or go to their website advancedlaserandaesthetics.com.

Promotional consideration provided by: Advanced Laser and Aesthetics