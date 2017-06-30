“Morning Joe” fires back

(NBC News) MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” anchors weighed in Friday morning on President Trump’s shocking tweets targeting the show, and the hosts personally.

President Trump’s tweet attack called host Mika Brzezinski “low-IQ” and “crazy” and Joe Scarbrough a “psycho”.

The president also claimed Brzezinski showed up at his Mar-a-Lago estate “bleeding” from a facelift.

Brzezinski said the tweets illustrate President Trump’s instability.

“He’s so easily played by a cable news host. Now what is that saying to our allies?” she noted.

In a Washington Post op-ed, the hosts claimed Mr. Trump is obsessed with their show.

He watched Friday morning tweeting:

“Watched low-rated Morning Joe for the first time in a long time. Fake news. He called me to stop a National Enquirer article. I said no. Bad show.”

Watched low rated @Morning_Joe for first time in long time. FAKE NEWS. He called me to stop a National Enquirer article. I said no! Bad show — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 30, 2017

The White House defended the president’s messages.

“When the President gets hit he’s going to hit back harder,” said Deputy White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Lawmakers, including Republicans, have denounced the president’s tweets.

“Obviously, I don’t see that as an appropriate comment,” said House Speaker Paul Ryan.

“The President of the United States ought to be modeling the best behavior, he should be an example for children,” said Maine’s Senator Susan Collins.

Still, they say it won’t stop them from working with the president on health care.

Read more: http://nbcnews.to/2supeJj