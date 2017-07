SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The man charged in the 2015 shooting of another man in Springfield was sentenced Friday.

In August 2015, Springfield Police arrested Swanie Burnett after he shot a man outside New York Fried Chicken on State Street. The victim suffered gunshot wounds to his leg and torso.

Burnett has been found guilty of armed assault and battery, among several other charges.

He was sentenced to 10 to 12 years in state prison.