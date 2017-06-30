Local Fourth of July plans

Chicopee, Mass (WWLP)- The weather forecast for the Fourth of July is sunny and hot.

Luckily there are a few local spots where you can cool off and celebrate.

Fourth of July is filled with family vacations, beach trips and boating in Western Massachusetts.

“This will be a real big weekend for us”, says Kurt Saunders, owner of Saunders Boat Livery in Southwick.

A boat parade kicks off the celebration on Congamond Lakes in Southwick.

You can sit on the shore at Bab’s beach to watch the decorated boats cruise by.

At night, there’ll be a firework displays along the lake.

“And they’ll be all around the lake, so anywhere you go you’ll see fireworks”, says Saunders. “Plus, with all the boats on the lake, it’s just beautiful. That’s almost as pretty as the fireworks.”

And if you don’t own a boat, Chicopee Memorial Park is a great place to cool off.

People in the area enjoy going to the beach there.

“I come every year, so I think it’s a good place to come just to hang out, have fun with your friends and family,” says Chicopee resident Nicole Taylor.

Several Western Massachusetts communities will have firework displays starting July 1.

Six Flags in Agawam, Riverfront Park in Springfield, and the UMASS Alumni stadium in Amherst all have fireworks on the Fourth starting at 9:30 pm.

Holyoke postponed their fireworks until July 7 due to weather concerns.