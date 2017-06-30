Keeping the lights on during power outages

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Friday’s storms knocked out power to nearly a thousand customers in Franklin and Berkshire Counties.

22News is working for you on how to keep the lights on in a storm.

22News went to Rocky’s Ace Hardware Store in Agawam, where we found out there are lights bulbs that will stay on, even if you lose power.

It’s an LED called “Intellibulb” and they’ll cost you around $8 a bulb.

They have a built-in re-chargeable battery.

“You can switch between warm light, soft light or daylight on it,” Tyler Egerton of Rocky’s Ace Hardware Store in Agawam told 22News. “And it has a battery in it that will last for 3 hours in the event of a power outage. So it can completely power itself and it’s rechargeable.”

If you’re in a crunch, you can always rely on a flashlight, or candles, but remember to be extra careful with any open flame.