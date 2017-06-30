InFocus: Summer jobs for young people in western Massachusetts

By Published: Updated:

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The economy has made a slow, but steady recovery since the recession.

There are still many people looking for work, including teenagers and young adults. Their numbers typically increase during the summer months.

This Sunday on 22News InFocus, we’ll look at the local job market for youths, as well as programs that’ll help them find employment, volunteer work, and internship opportunities.

You can watch 22News InFocus this Sunday, live at noon on 22News. You can also stream it on your mobile device with the 22News app.

