Gunman dead after medical office shooting

(KSNV) A gunman is dead after opening fire inside a Las Vegas medical office Thursday afternoon.

According to Las Vegas Metro Police Department, the shooter, 50-year-old Chad Broderick, showed up for an unscheduled medical appointment and opened fire when he could not be accommodated.

The gunman then turned the gun on himself and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two employees were shot and are expected to be okay. A third person was injured due to a fall.

One witness says the incident was the moment he thought he was going to die.

“I was scared to death. I’ve never been this scared in my life,” said Sammy Alonge.

