Grilled shrimp salad & sundaes with cornbread crumble with Buckley Healthcare Center

Grilled Shrimp Salad with Corn and Avocado

Dressing

6 tablespoons orange juice

¼ cup olive oil

3 ½ tablespoons white wine vinegar

½ teaspoon truffle oil

2 tablespoons chopped fresh chives

1 ½ teaspoons finely grated orange peel

Whisk first 4 ingredients in small bowl to blend. Whisk in olive oil, then truffle oil, if desired. Season with salt and pepper.

Salad

Metal skewers

1 10 ounce bag red pearl onions

12 cups mache (about 7 ounces)

2 avocados, halved, pitted, peeled, cut into cubes

2 pounds uncooked shrimp, peeled, deveined

3 large ears of corn, husked

1 ciabatta bread or pain rustique, cut crosswise into 1 inch thick slices

Olive oil

2 teaspoons hot smoked paprika

Bring small saucepan of water to boil. Add pearl onions and boil 3 minutes. Drain; cool onions slightly. Peel onions, leaving root ends intact. DO AHEAD Dressing and onions can be make 2 hours ahead. Cover separately and let stand at room temperature.

Prepare barbecue (medium heat). Thread onions on skewers; thread shrimp on separate skewers. Place onion skewers, shrimp skewers, corn, and bread slices on 2 large rimmed baking sheets. Brush onions, shrimp, corn and bread with olive oil, then sprinkle with salt and pepper. Sprinkle shrimp on both sides with smoked paprika. Grill onions and corn until cooked through, about 5 minutes per side; grill bread slices until browned; and grill shrimp until cooked through, about 2 ½ minutes per side.

Transfer vegetables, shrimp, and bread to work surface. Cut corn kernels off cobs; place corn kernels in very large bowl. Add mache and avocados to bowl. Toss salad with enough dressing to coat. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Transfer salad to large rimmed platter and serve with bread.

Makes 4 to 6 Servings

Sundaes with Brown Butter – Cornbread Crumble

Ingredients

½ cup (1 stick) unsalted butter

1 pound store-bought cornbread, crumbled (about 4 cups)

A pinch of kosher salt

6 tablespoons raw sugar, divided

8 ounces fresh blackberries, halved crosswise if large

1 pint vanilla ice cream

Preparation

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Cook butter in a large saucepan over medium heat, swirling pan and stirring occasionally to prevent solids from sticking to bottom, until butter foams and then browns, 5-8 minutes. Remove from heat; add cornbread, salt and 4 Tbsp. sugar and fold gently until cornbread is evenly coated.

Spread out on a rimmed baking sheet and bake until crumbs are golden brown, 10-15 minutes (crumbs will look wet but will crisp and dry out as they cool). Let cool.

Meanwhile, combine berries and remaining 2 Tbsp. sugar in a large bowl. Let berries sit, tossing occasionally and mashing a few with a spoon until some juices accumulate, 15-20 minutes.

Divide ice cream among small bowls and spoon berries plus juices over top. Sprinkle with some of cornbread crumble.

Do Ahead: Crumble can be made 3 days ahead. Store airtight at room temperature.

Serves 4

