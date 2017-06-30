Grant gives Southwick Fire Department money to buy new equipment

Some of the fire department's current air tanks are about twenty years old

By Published:

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – Southwick’s volunteer Fire Department will soon be able to purchase some new, much needed equipment.

The department received a more than $90,000 grant to purchase self-contained breathing apparatuses. Some of their current air tanks are about twenty years old.

Congressman Richard Neal explained that the new tanks will better protect firefighters when they enter burning buildings because of the updated technology. “I think that sophisticated breathing equipment, frequently could come to the aid of ensuring that the firefighters are protected.”

Neal added said this sophisticated breathing equipment is important to have in New England; many of the buildings are old and could have been built with materials that are harmful to breathe in.

