Family Court Judge Anne Geoffrian retiring

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Prominent western Massachusetts family judge Anne Geoffrian was honored by her colleagues Friday at the Hampden County Hall of Justice.

During her 18 years on the probate court bench, Geoffrian has witnessed many changes in family life; not all of it positive. The judge told 22News that 50% of marriages end in divorce. She is concerned about the trend toward couples avoiding getting married.

“It’s just societal. I have no idea why they don’t want to get married. They don’t want to have a commitment to each other, they want to have children. Some work very well, and others don’t work at all,” Geoffrian said.

The judge told 22News that her happiest days on the family court bench occurred when she and juvenile court judges took part in adoption ceremonies.