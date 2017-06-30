Easthampton club’s license suspended due to illegal gambling

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Pulaski Polish Club of Easthampton will have its license suspended for a month, after illegal gambling was discovered.

The gambling took place on gaming systems inside the club.

Investigators from the Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission spoke with a bartender, who said that she would pay out on credit cards won at the club’s cash gaming machines. Club president Scott Vishaway denied that this was going on.

The commission also sent a notice saying that the club would be suspended for a month. They also ordered to remove Vishaway for allegedly trying to conceal this illegal gambling.

The license suspension will last from August 9 through September 9.

22News called the club, which confirmed that Vishaway had been replaced, but did not specify who the successor was. No one from the Pulaski Polish Club would comment on-camera about the matter.