Drivers can expect busy 4th of July travel weekend

(WWLP) – Fourth of July weekend is here and many people will be on the road this year to get their holiday weekend destination.

Not a lot of cars are out early Friday morning, but the traffic is expected to pick up by the afternoon.

According to AAA, 38 million Americans are expected to be on the road this Fourth of July weekend, a 3 percent increase from last year.

The majority of people across the U.S. are traveling far to celebrate the holiday weekend. More than 44 million Americans are traveling 50 miles or more, which surpasses last year’s amount by 1.25 million people.

AAA says more people are traveling because of rising incomes, stronger employment, and an increase in consumer confidence. Drivers are also benefiting from historically low gas summer gas prices.

National average gas prices are $2.24 per gallon, four cents cheaper than last Fourth of July. This is due to an increase in crude oil output worldwide.

If you’re filling up your gas tank in western Massachusetts, you can expect about the same price for gas, with average gas prices for this area at $2.23 this weekend.

The Fourth of July travel period starts today and ends on the Fourth.