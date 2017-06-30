Disneyland takes wives off auction block on ‘Pirates’ ride

The change is the most recent of several updates to the ride to match modern sensibilities

By Published:
This undated photo shows the scene where a bound and tearful woman is on the auction block for pirates to buy as a wife in Disneyland's Pirates of the Caribbean attraction in Anaheim, Calif. A banner that now says "Auction, take a wench for a bride" will be changed to "Auction, Surrender yer loot," and the woman on the auction block will herself become a pirate. On Friday, June 30, 2017, Disneyland spokeswoman Suzi Brown said the changes will be made at the Paris park in July and at the Anaheim, California, and Florida parks in 2018. (Bruce Chambers/The Orange County Register via AP)

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Yo ho, yo ho, no pirate’s wife for me.

Disneyland’s “Pirates of the Caribbean” ride is losing a scene where a bound and tearful woman is on the auction block for pirates to buy as a wife.

A banner that now says “Auction, take a wench for a bride” will be changed to “Auction, Surrender yer loot,” and the woman on the auction block will herself become a pirate.

Disneyland spokeswoman Suzi Brown says Friday the changes will be made at the Paris park in July and at the Anaheim, California, and Florida parks next year.

The change is the most recent of several updates to the ride to match modern sensibilities, including one where a scene was altered to have pirates chasing a woman’s food instead of the woman.

___

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s