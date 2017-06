HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Holyoke’s Fourth of July fireworks celebration has been postponed..

The fireworks are now scheduled to take place at Holyoke Community College from 6:00 to 10:00 p.m. on July 7.

The firework display, originally scheduled to take place Friday, has been postponed due to weather concerns, Holyoke Community College says.

The event’s rain date is July 8.