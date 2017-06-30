Chicopee Police investigating fake online rental listings

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee Police are investigating a fake landlord scheme where a woman posts a rental ad on Facebook and she collects a deposit and the first month’s rent. When victims try to contact her afterwards, she’s gone.

Chicopee Police officer Mike Wilk told 22News they have received four similar complaints for this alleged fraud.

We spoke to one of the victims who didn’t want to show his face, but details what happened after he gave an initial $500 and saw the apartment.

“A week or so later met her somewhere else, gave her $800 for the first month, rent went to call Wednesday, was supposed to get the keys and the phone had been disconnected.”

Chicopee Police warn that you need to be very cautious when you see a rental listing on Facebook or Craigslist.